Sisolak to speak on youth sports restrictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday to announce changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions for youth sports and adult recreational sports.

The press conference is planned for 1 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer state office building in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream here.

The governor earlier this week signed a new directive that increased the state’s gathering limit from 50 to 250 for most indoor and outdoor gatherings, while larger venues and events like professional sporting events, concerts and conventions could apply to have more people with significant parameters in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

