Sisolak to talk coronavirus amid surge in new cases

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus amid a surge in new cases.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to give an update on Nevada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to surge since the state reopened most businesses, including casinos, over the past month.

The news conference will start at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website.

The number of cases in the state has been ticking up in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the state saw a record one-day jump of more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus. The most recent statewide totals show that there have been about 14,000 cases of the virus in Nevada, and 492 deaths.

Last week, Sisolak said he had asked his team of COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” for Nevadans. Governors in other states, including California and Washington, have recently issued directives that require people to wear face coverings when out in public indoor venues.

