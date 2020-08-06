Sisolak to update public on unemployment division

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to provide an update on the state’s overburdened unemployment claims division at an afternoon press briefing Thursday.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to provide an update on the state’s overburdened unemployment claims division at an afternoon press briefing Thursday.

The 3 p.m. briefing will be streamed live on the Review-Journal website.

The state’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation has struggled under the weight of record-breaking unemployment claims brought on by COVID-19-driven business closures. Besides the sheer volume of traditional unemployment claims, DETR additionally set up and staffed a new claims program for gig workers and independent contractors and has also had to contend with the significant rise in attempted fraudulent claims and processing delays to rightful claimants.

The Legislature on Tuesday approved a bill to expand unemployment benefits for some claimants and otherwise streamline and expedite the agency’s ability to process claims and make enact policy changes. The bill awaits the governor’s signature.

