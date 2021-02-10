69°F
Nevada

Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 11:26 am
 
Updated February 10, 2021 - 11:58 am
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, N ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Springs Preserve, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference on Thursday to update the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be conducted virtually and streamed live on the governor’s YouTube channel.

The state has adopted a two-lane vaccination plan that focuses on inoculating specific groups of essential workers alongside older residents.

The governor’s statewide economic “pause” is scheduled to end within a week.

