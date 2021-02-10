Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference on Thursday to update the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The news conference, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be conducted virtually and streamed live on the governor’s YouTube channel.
The state has adopted a two-lane vaccination plan that focuses on inoculating specific groups of essential workers alongside older residents.
The governor’s statewide economic “pause” is scheduled to end within a week.