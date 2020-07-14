Sisolak, top school official accuse CCSD’s Jara of lack of ‘honesty’

The governor and top state education official excoriated Jara for denying that a proposal to repurpose unspent money from schools for the district’s budget originated with CCSD.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday discussing spending cuts and other measures being considered by the Leguslature in special session. July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert released a joint statement Tuesday excoriating Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara for denying that a proposal to repurpose unspent money from schools for the district’s budget originated with CCSD.

Sisolak said that while his focus is on solving the major budget challenges of the state, he could not “sit back and remain silent as Superintendent Jara tries to wrongfully place blame rather than taking responsibility for his actions.”

“While I’m not surprised, I’m incredibly disappointed that once again Superintendent Jara has tried to mislead the communities he represents and blame others in order to avoid the repercussion of his poor decisions,” Sisolak said. “Being superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation requires leadership — especially in the midst of a crisis. And leadership requires honesty. Unfortunately, that is not what we get from Superintendent Jara. Clark County students, staff and families deserve better.”

Ebert, meanwhile, said it was “incredibly concerning” that Jara placed the blame for the proposal on the state. In a statement late Monday in response to an inquiry from the Review-Journal, the district said that the idea to sweep so-called carry-over money originated with Ebert.

“Once it became clear the proposal did not have support, Superintendent Jara disrespected our elected officials and the entire CCSD community by misrepresenting his intentions,” Ebert said. “As a leader in education, he has a responsibility to set an example for our children. Blatantly altering the truth is not only a bad example, but it’s a disservice to the educators, students and families he represents.”

