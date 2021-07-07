Sisolak unveils $250,000 winner at 1st ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

Gov. Steve Sisolak said a North Las Vegas kindergarten teacher has won $250,000 during the state’s first “Vax Nevada Days” raffle. The North Las Vegas event was briefly interrupted by a protester.

Gov. Steve Sisolak congratulates Elizabeth A. after she won $250,000 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (screenshot/Sisolak twitter)

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the first winners of the state’s “Vax Nevada Days” raffle Thursday inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus.

Elizabeth A., a kindergarten teacher from North Las Vegas, won the top prize of $250,000.

Before the winners were announced, a male protester interrupted the press conference with a bullhorn, shouting that the vaccine lottery is “a sham.” From the back, he approached the stage where Sisolak was standing but was quickly escorted outside by security.

Some other winners announced:

— Gerin of Las Vegas, $50,000.

— Juan L. of Las Vegas, $25,000.

— Kiana B. of Las Vegas, $50,000 college savings prize.

— Alexander S. of Las Vegas, $5,000 college savings prize.

— Zachary of Las Vegas, $5.000 college savings prize.

The public health initiative, launched last month to try to increase the state’s vaccination rate, will hand out $5 million in cash and prizes.

Nevadans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are generally entered into the raffle. A $1 million grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.