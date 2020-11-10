48°F
Nevada

Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 11:22 am
 
Updated November 10, 2020 - 6:23 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday night told Nevadans that the fall spike in coronavirus is “our reality” and that behavior must change, adding that the next two weeks are crucial.

“We must see a significant reversal of the current trends, which are deeply concerning,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak says state officials believe they can reduce the spread without implementing business restrictions again, but says that will be on the part of the public.

For now, Sisolak said the state will not be ordering businesses or casinos to close.

“If we don’t come together at this moment I’ll be forced to take stronger actions (further restrictions/ new biz closures) in 14 days.”

Sisolak asked local authorities to step up enforcement of COVID restrictions for the next two weeks.

“If we can take action now, we can keep our businesses open, reduce the spread of COVID, save lives and keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” Sisolak said. “As government officials, we can only adopt and enforce restrictions in businesses and public spaces.”

Sisolak asked Nevadans “to do their part.”

Going back to “basics” is what is most important, he said, reminding people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Tony Slonim, the president and CEO of Renown Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

