Sisolak’s Capitol-based staff completes quarantine, tests negative

Members of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Capitol-based staff have completed 14-day quarantines and tested negative for COVID-19 following the infection of one staffer.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas in this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Members of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Capitol-based staff have completed 14-day quarantines and tested negative for COVID-19 following the infection of one staffer who was subsequently identified as the head of the state’s COVID task force response team.

All staff who may have come into contact with the task force leader were permitted to return to the office following the full quarantine period and negative tests, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID response director, was last in the office on Oct. 2 and left that day with mild symptoms. A test the following Tuesday confirmed he was positive for the virus.

“I am grateful he is feeling better and no other positive cases were identified in the office,” the governor said in a statement announcing the return of his Capitol office staff. “Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work.”

The governor was last in Carson City in mid-September and had no contact with Cage but took a precautionary test last week anyway, testing negative. Sisolak will be tested regularly going forward and any positive result will be publicly disclosed, his office confirmed.

The governor’s office initially did not identify Cage as the sickened worker, citing privacy concerns. Cage disclosed his illness on his own the following week, first in an interview with The Nevada Independent. Going forward, the office will continue not to identify a worker who tests positive unless the infected worker decides to do so.

The office adheres to health and safety and hygiene protocols including regular temperature checks, use of face coverings, social distancing and enhanced cleanings.

