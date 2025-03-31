72°F
Smile! Traffic camera bill is on the Nevada Legislature’s table today

The Senate Committee on Growth and Infrastructure will hear legislation at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025, that would allow the installation of traffic cameras in areas prone to crashes. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 12:16 pm
 

The Nevada Senate Committee on Growth and Infrastructure will hear legislation at 3:30 p.m. Monday that would allow the installation of traffic cameras in areas prone to crashes.

Under current law, the government cannot use photographic, video or digital equipment to gather evidence to issue a traffic citation unless the equipment is a recording device worn by the officer or is installed within a facility of a law enforcement agency.

Senate Bill 415, sponsored by the Senate Committee on Growth and Infrastructure, seeks to allow a government agency to install automated traffic enforcement systems to enforce speeding laws in areas with a high rate of crashes and where traditional traffic enforcement methods have failed.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, who has been a vocal supporter of installing red light traffic cameras, plans to testify in support of the bill today.

Previous attempts to install red light cameras in the state have failed over the years, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle taking issue with privacy, where the revenue would go, and the blame being placed on the owner of the vehicle.

Last week lawmakers heard Assembly Bill 402, which seeks to allow the installation of automated traffic enforcement systems in construction zones. Supporters of the bill highlighted safety concerns of construction workers, while opponents brought up concerns of privacy and surveillance, with one person calling it “Orwellian infrastructure.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

