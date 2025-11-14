SNAP benefits fully restored in Nevada, officials say

Food stamps benefits were fully restored in Nevada Thursday, a day after Congress voted to reopen the government following a 43-day shutdown, the state’s Division of Social Services said Friday.

A box of food, enough to feed a family of four for a week, sits ready for pickup at City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 500,000 Nevadans rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, at a monthly cost of about $90 million.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture paused November’s benefits because lawmakers hadn’t reached a funding agreement during a weeks-long stalemate that kept the government closed.

Lawsuits were filed, and Nevada legislators stepped in to approve $40 million in emergency funding for food banks, which stock pantries.

Following rounds of partial funding, the remaining $33 million of this month’s benefits were deposited to about 216,000 households late Thursday, the agency said.

Nevada officials said SNAP will be funded through September 2026.

In preparation to the government reopening, Nevada made system changes that allowed a quick transfer of benefits, said Division of Social Services Administrator Robert Thompson in a statement.

“December benefits will be issued under the normal schedule,” the department said.

