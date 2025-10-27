SNAP food assistance could end Saturday for 500K in Nevada

Gov. Joe Lombardo says federal law prevents Nevada from using state funds to provide food assistance for SNAP recipients if the program shuts down as predicted Saturday. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

Federal rules prevent Nevada from funding a food program that helps feed half-a-million state residents, even as it’s slated to run out of money Saturday due to the government shutdown, Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote in a letter.

Nevada’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, costs the federal government about $90 million a month, according to the state.

Lombardo was responding to Nevada Democrats who had asked the Republican governor “to use every tool and resource available” to continue to support SNAP, including calling for a Special Session.

“As the Republican shutdown continues, many families who depend on SNAP will likely turn to food pantries for help,” Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee wrote in their own letter to the governor.

Lombardo wrote that the proposal runs counter to U.S. Department of Agriculture rules that don’t allow states to share data of SNAP participants with vendors.

“While the State could seek access to reverted General Fund dollars, unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, or Rainy Day Funds through legislative authorization to temporarily fund emergency benefits, the emergency program would need to stay fully distinct from SNAP to remain compliant with federal regulations,” Lombardo noted.

Implementing an independent emergency program similar to SNAP would take a minimum of three months, according to the state.

In the meantime, Lombardo wrote in the letter that he instructed state agencies to “expand support for food banks and community partners that serve SNAP beneficiaries.”

He said the Nevada National Guard would be ready to help with food distribution.

While vowing to work on bipartisan solutions to end the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, Lombardo and Nevada Democrats have placed blamed on the other party for the stalemate.

“We are doing everything within our authority to support Nevadans who are being hurt by the federal funding stalemate in Congress being fed by Democrats’ inaction,” Lombardo said. “I implore each of you to join in bipartisan efforts to reopen the federal government…”

Disagreements in Washington, D.C., have centered around Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, which Democrats say will lead to higher health insurance premiums for recipients. Among other demands, Democrats want those subsidies extended.

“As the Republican Shutdown drags on, the most vulnerable among us also have the most to lose,” Horsford said in a statement. “SNAP is a lifeline for nearly half-a-million Nevadans, and drives commerce at grocery and convenience stores across our state. The program is the difference between a warm meal or going without, while also creating jobs and helping small businesses thrive.”

Earlier this month, Nevada lawmakers set aside $7.3 million in emergency funds to keep funding another supplemental food program until late December, if the federal government doesn’t reopen by then.

Nevada’s Women, Infants & Children program, commonly known as WIC, serves almost 56,000 pregnant women, new mothers and young children in the state.



