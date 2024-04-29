80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Snow pushes winter sports season into May

New snowfall extends ski season into May
defaultLee Canyon has received 221 inches of snow this season, allowing officials to extended w ...
defaultLee Canyon has received 221 inches of snow this season, allowing officials to extended winter sports until at least May 5, 2024. (Lee Canyon)
Pond skimming skiing at Lee Canyon (Lee Canyon)
Pond skimming skiing at Lee Canyon (Lee Canyon)
Se pronostica hasta un pie de nieve en Mount Charleston y Spring Mountains durante el fin de se ...
Se pronostica hasta un pie de nieve en Mount Charleston y Spring Mountains durante el fin de semana de Pascua, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional. Lee Canyon Resort recibió 15 pulgadas de nieve en 24 horas terminando la tarde del jueves, 15 de marzo de 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)
Lee Canyon has received 221 inches of snow this season, allowing officials to extended winter s ...
Lee Canyon has received 221 inches of snow this season, allowing officials to extended winter sports until at least May 5, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
What has voter participation looked liked in Nevada’s primaries in last 20 years?
Israel and Ukraine: Where Nevada GOP Senate candidates stand on foreign aid
U.S. Reps. Susie Lee, clockwise, from top left, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford, all Nevada Demo ...
Native and transplants: Where your federal representatives are from
What signatures do county officials check when verifying your mail ballot?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2024 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2024 - 6:46 pm

Mother Nature is giving snow lovers more time on the slopes.

Lee Canyon and Brian Head have extended their ski/snowboard seasons into May for the second straight year — thanks to last week’s snowfall. Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, received 10 inches of new snow while Lee Canyon Resort had 6 inches fall. Brian Head has 306 inches of snow this year while Lee Canyon has seen 221 inches fall.

Lee Canyon will be open for its third “Spring Session” Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resort officials say that weekend sessions will continue along as the weather permits.

The Bluebird chairlift, which serves intermediate and advanced terrain, will operate next weekend. Other base area amenities will also be open, including Lee Canyon Sports and Pro Shop, Hillside Lodge’s Brewin Burro coffee shop, Bristlecone Bar, and Sky Deck. Lift tickets can be purchased in advance at leecanyonlv.com.

Brian Head will extend its season, adding an extra weekend of bonus skiing and riding from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. The resort was previously scheduled to close on Sunday, May 5.

Both resorts had slow starts to the season with a rather dry November and December.

Last season Lee Canyon received a record 262 inches of snowfall and extended the season into May.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Attention skiers: Lee Canyon plans a big winter finale this weekend
recommend 2
90s coming right on time for Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
Ruling advances abortion petition in Nevada
recommend 4
‘Free Solo’ climber Alex Honnold advocates for rock climbing bill
recommend 5
Record low of 55 set Friday, spotty rain will go into evening; 80s arrive soon
recommend 6
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm