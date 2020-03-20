Social Security offices offering phone, online service

All local Social Security offices have been closed to the public over the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all local Social Security offices have been closed to the public over the COVID-19 pandemic, phone and online services remain available, according to the administration’s news release.

“Our secure and convenient online services remain available at ssa.gov,” the release said. “Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service.”

For online services

After going to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices, you can apply for such services as retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas) and print a benefit verification letter.

By phone

If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call toll free at 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The national number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative.

