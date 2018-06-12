Some hiccups during voting in Nevada primary election

Tuesday’s primary election is the first vote in a crucial year that will see Silver State voters choose a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.

Voters, including Steven Roman, 18, of Las Vegas cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, left, and his daughters Carley and Ashley check in at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School to cast their vote on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, left, and his daughter Carley check in at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School to cast their vote on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters lined up to check in to cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters cast their ballots at Historic Fifth Street School in downtown Las Vegas on Election Day Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters arrive at a polling station to cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lavern Hoffman of Las Vegas arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during Tuesday's primary election at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak puts an I Voted sticker on his chest after casting his vote at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, right, and his daughter Carley cast their vote at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Delores Millner, center, waits as her husband, Robert Millner, left, signs a petition after they voted in the primary election at Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Ohrenschall, left, a Democrat running for state Senate for District 12, and volunteer Adam Forbes campaign outside Parkdale Community Center in Las Vegas on primary election day, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Election day for Nevada’s primary included some hiccups but has largely gone smoothly.

There were anecdotal reports of equipment problems early in the day at some voting centers, though Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said that as of noon county officials had not been alerted of any major technical issues or long waits.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

For the first time in a statewide election, Clark County residents can vote at any one of 172 voting centers in Clark County.

Robert and Delores Millner said voting was smooth at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas.

Delores Millner, 75, who has lived in Las Vegas since 1958, said she will vote “as long as I have my strength.”

“I remember when they wouldn’t even let blacks vote,”she said. “I believe in coming out and voting.”

Volunteers and voters at the Trails Community Center in Summerlin experienced computer problems shortly after it opened for voting, witnesses said. In some instances, the personal information of a voter checking in on one machine would show up on a tablet that another voter was using, they said.

There also were reports of ballots with candidates already selected when they appeared on computer screens.

A caller to the Review-Journal reported seeing that at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. He said a volunteer told him to uncheck the pre-selected names and check his preferred candidates.

A voter reported a similar problem at Miller Middle School in Henderson, saying he received a Republican ballot instead of the Democratic ballot in keeping with his registration and that the candidates had already been selected. That voter said a volunteer shut down the terminal and took him to another.

Voters at other Clark County locations reported no hitches.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that a technical error caused problems for up to half the people who voted in the first two hours polls were open Tuesday morning.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula told the newspaper the machines malfunctioned because the time programmed on voting cards didn’t match the time on voting tablets.

One polling location manager, Scott Kabrin, says it’s the first time using new voting machines and they expect to have the kinks worked out before the general election in November.

Candidates were out and about as well.

James Ohrenschall, a Democrat running for state Senate in District 12, stood outside the Parkdale Community Center in a suit and tie despite an extreme heat warning.

He said he’d seen a “steady stream” of people voting and spoken with many of them.

“It’s been so great seeing so many Democrats coming out to vote,” he said. “I’m really optimistic that vote centers will increase turnout.”

Turnout appeared mixed at other county polling locations. By midafternoon nearly 40,000 voters had cast ballots, according to the county Elections Department, ranging from a low of 19 at the Moapa Tribal Administration Building to a high of 946 voters at Centennial Center.

More than 178,000 Nevadans cast ballots during early voting.

Click here for the complete list of polling locations.

Contact Robert Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RobJ_RJ on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Nichole Raz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.