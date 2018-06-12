Nevada

Some hiccups during voting in Nevada primary election

By Robert S. Johnson and Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2018 - 6:33 am
 
Updated June 12, 2018 - 11:58 am

Election day for Nevada’s primary included some hiccups but has largely gone smoothly.

There were anecdotal reports of equipment problems early in the day at some voting centers, though Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said that as of noon county officials had not been alerted of any major technical issues or long waits.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

For the first time in a statewide election, Clark County residents can vote at any one of 172 voting centers in Clark County.

Robert and Delores Millner said voting was smooth at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas.

Delores Millner, 75, who has lived in Las Vegas since 1958, said she will vote “as long as I have my strength.”

“I remember when they wouldn’t even let blacks vote,”she said. “I believe in coming out and voting.”

Volunteers and voters at the Trails Community Center in Summerlin experienced computer problems shortly after it opened for voting, witnesses said. In some instances, the personal information of a voter checking in on one machine would show up on a tablet that another voter was using, they said.

There also were reports of ballots with candidates already selected when they appeared on computer screens.

A caller to the Review-Journal reported seeing that at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. He said a volunteer told him to uncheck the pre-selected names and check his preferred candidates.

A voter reported a similar problem at Miller Middle School in Henderson, saying he received a Republican ballot instead of the Democratic ballot in keeping with his registration and that the candidates had already been selected. That voter said a volunteer shut down the terminal and took him to another.

Voters at other Clark County locations reported no hitches.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that a technical error caused problems for up to half the people who voted in the first two hours polls were open Tuesday morning.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula told the newspaper the machines malfunctioned because the time programmed on voting cards didn’t match the time on voting tablets.

One polling location manager, Scott Kabrin, says it’s the first time using new voting machines and they expect to have the kinks worked out before the general election in November.

Candidates were out and about as well.

James Ohrenschall, a Democrat running for state Senate in District 12, stood outside the Parkdale Community Center in a suit and tie despite an extreme heat warning.

He said he’d seen a “steady stream” of people voting and spoken with many of them.

“It’s been so great seeing so many Democrats coming out to vote,” he said. “I’m really optimistic that vote centers will increase turnout.”

Turnout appeared mixed at other county polling locations. By midafternoon nearly 40,000 voters had cast ballots, according to the county Elections Department, ranging from a low of 19 at the Moapa Tribal Administration Building to a high of 946 voters at Centennial Center.

More than 178,000 Nevadans cast ballots during early voting.

Click here for the complete list of polling locations.

Contact Robert Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RobJ_RJ on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Nichole Raz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
News
LVCVA purchase of gift cards hidden
A former LVCVA executive hid the purchase of $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards in records at the agency. Brig Lawson, the senior director of business partnerships, said the money was for promotional events and did not disclose that it was for gift cards. Lawson also instructed Southwest employees to submit invoices without mentioning the purchases were for the cards. More than $50,000 of the cards cannot be accounted for. The convention authority is publicly funded . Lawson recently resigned.
Kim Jong Un visits Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage visited the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore briefly Monday night, local time. (Video by Philip Chope)
Coca-Cola Bottle Purse Has 9,888 Diamonds
Designer Kathrine Baumann and jeweler Aaron Shum set the Guinness World Record for most diamonds (9,888) set on a handbag. The Coca Cola bottle-shaped purse was on display at the Coca Cola Store on the Strip. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sentosa Island a pleasure resort with a pirate past
The site of Tuesday's U.S.-North Korea summit is known for theme parks and resorts. But before that, it was known as a pirate island. (Debra Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge Sandra Pomrenze's comment about girl's hair
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
East Las Vegas home damaged by fire
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in east Las Vegas Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
911 call: Mom tries to get to son shot at Route 91
A woman stuck on the interstate during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, tries to get to her son. 911 call released by Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas 911 caller reports people shot on Oct. 1
A 911 caller on Oct. 1, 2017, reports several people shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
911 call from woman under stage in Las Vegas shooting
A 911 call from a woman underneath the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival during the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting.
LVCVA facing scandal over gift cards
LVCVA is facing a growing scandal over airline gift cards. LVCVA bought $90,000 in Southwest Airline gift cards between 2012 and 2017. Now auditors can’t account for more than $50,000 of the cards. CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and his family used $16,207 in gift cards on 56 trips. Brig Lawson, the senior director of business partnerships, was responsible for buying and distributing the cards. He recently resigned.
Siblings separated in the foster care system get a day together
St. Jude's Ranch for Children and Cowabunga Bay Cares program partnered to bring 75 siblings together for the day to play on the water slides and in the pools at the Henderson water park. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People flee the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Las Vegas police released footage from a camera on Mandalay Bay of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Aaliyah Inghram awarded medal of courage
Aaliyah Inghram, a 10-year-old girl who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shooting on May 8, awarded medal of courage. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegans Pack Public Lands Open House
A crowd filled the Clark County Library conference room Tuesday afternoon where Clark County officials hold their first -- and possibly only -- public meeting on plans to open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development just outside the Las Vegas metropolitan area. County commissioners are set to vote June 19 on a potentially controversial resolution seeking federal legislation that would set aside tens of thousands of acres for conservation while giving Nevada’s largest community more room to grow. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police search Henderson Constable's home and office
Las Vegas police served search warrants Tuesday at Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell's home and office. The investigation was sparked by a Las Vegas Review-Journal story showing Mitchell wrote himself $70,000 in checks, used ATMs at casinos and video poker bars, and traveled to places his adult children live. All using county funds. Police refused to comment but Mitchell's attorney said he did nothing wrong.
Vegas Golden Knights fans shows his colors for community
Vegas Golden Knights superfan Lynn Groesbeck has wrapped his new truck with Knights logos and images. He loves how the Golden Knights are bringing community back to Las Vegas. People stop him on the street to take photos and share his support. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Acting Coach Daryl Morris on His Craft
Acting coach Daryl Morris, whose father Bobby was Elvis Presley's conductor in Las Vegas, discusses his craft and how he leads his own classes. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Constable wanted county funds to fight Review-Journal investigation
The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked for public records to investigate constable spending. But Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell hired outside counsel to fight the request. And he wanted the county to pay nearly $7,500 for those attorneys. The county declined. And records show the constable's office owes taxpayers $700,000. County officials said the money will be repaid over three years. Mitchell abandoned his re-election before the Review-Journal story ran.
BalanceVille Art Car Rides High Above First Friday
First Friday attendees got to ride in BalanceVille, a Burning Man art car that rises 50 feet in the air on a hydraulic lift. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Mecum Las Vegas Auction Draws Motorcycle Enthusiasts
Motorcycle enthusiasts descended on South Point Casino Friday for the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, which featured 600 vintage and collectible motorcycles and bikes. The auction is set to return to Las Vegas in January with more than 1,700 lots. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Groups Protest Separation of Immigrant Families
Advocacy groups rallied outside of the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas Friday to protest the separation of families and children in immigration custody. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Convicted Killer Strohmeyer Wants Parole
Jeremy Strohmeyer, convicted of sexually assaulting and killing 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson in a Primm casino restroom 20 years ago, plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Strohmeyer was 18 years and 7 months old at the time. He argues that his lawyers pressured him into the deal. Adolescence expert Laurence Steinberg testified Thursday that even those over the age of 18 are not fully developed intellectually and emotionally. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deaf woman rescued from house fire
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Firefighter hospitalized with cut
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Hair, tattoo and nail salons get into the Vegas Golden Knights spirit
Las Vegas barbers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are using the Vegas Golden Knights logos in their creations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First Las Vegas Peet's Coffee Opens in Summerlin
Coffee lovers for years, Brad and Deanna Riccardi opened the first stand-alone Peet's Coffee cafe in Summerlin earlier this year. The couple plans to open at least six more of the Berkeley, California-based coffee roaster stores in the next few years. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday traffic on Interstate 15
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors head toward Southern California after the Memorial Day weekend. (RTC Fast Cameras)
Forgotten battle of World War II
American forces reclaimed remote Attu Island on May 30, 1943, after a 19-day campaign known as World War II's forgotten battle. Much of the fighting was hand-to-hand, waged in dense fog and winds of up to 120 mph. Casualties were high; only 28 of 2,500 Japanese soldiers survived. More than 500 U.S. soldiers died in the "forgotten battle." American forces had trained in California for desert combat and were not prepared for the harsh Alaska weather. On the final assault on U.S. forces on May 29 1943, 200 Japanese soldiers were killed and another 500 held grenades to their bellies and pulled the pins. The battle for Attu proved to be unimportant to the rest of the war, but American planes did use the island to bomb the northernmost reaches of Japan.
Politics
Kim Jong Un visits Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage visited the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore briefly Monday night, local time. (Video by Philip Chope)
The Right Take: Transgender regulations are radical and one-sided
Despite months of parental and student opposition, the regulations are radical and one-sided. Under the proposal, which Trustees will vote on Thursday, students get to pick their own gender identity and which locker rooms to change in.
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
The Right Take: Tax Cuts Boosted Rosen's Staffs Pay
In February, the campaign team of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen saw a pay bump thanks to the Republican tax plan.
Nevada Politics Today: Dan Rodimer
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for Senate District 8, Dan Rodimer.
Nevada Politics Today: Dan Rodimer
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for Senate District 8, Dan Rodimer.
The Right Take: To fix CCSD start in Carson City
State government has created the collective bargaining laws that have put the district on the brink of financial insolvency. Here are three ways to fix that.
The Right Take: Kids claim to be concerned about budget cuts
Ryan was one of six students Wednesday supposedly upset about budget cuts. Be real. Adults — be they parents, teachers or union officials — turned these kids into human shields and media props.
Nevada Politics Today: Bryce Henderson
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks sits down with Democrat candidate for Senate District 10, Bryce Henderson.
The Right Take: Trump calls MS-13 members 'animals'
Last week, President Donald Trump hosted a summit with California law enforcement officers to discuss the dangers the state’s “sanctuary” policies. During Q&A, Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims worried about the sanctuary law preventing her from telling federal officials that she had a MS-13 gang member in custody.
The Right Take: 3 questions Sisolak, Chris G. won't answer
Consider Democrat gubernatorial frontrunners Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani. Guns and education have been major campaign themes. Yet neither candidates will provide basic information about their policies, despite my requests.
Nevada Politics Today: CD3 GOP Candidates Debate
Victor Joecks moderates a debate with the three Republican candidates for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District 3. Candidates are Danny Tarkanian, Sen. Scott Hammond and Michelle Mortensen.
Nevada Politics Today: Allison Stephens
Victor Joecks sits down with candidate for CD4, Allison Stephens.
The Right Take: Hogg is wrong about Question 1
Victor Joecks talks about the errors David Hogg made in a recent tweet.
The Right Take: Student accused teacher of kicking, yanking him
Jayden Zelaya-Ramos is a fifth-grade student at George E. Harris Elementary School. That’s where he says Jason Wright, husband of school board president Deanna Wright, kicked and yanked him in early March.
The Right Take: Trustees call for a special session
Victor Joecks talks about a special session about teacher pay raises.
The Right Take: Three things to know about CCSD's next superintendent
Victor Joecks talks about things to know about CCSD's next superintendent.
Nevada Politics Today: Craig Mueller
Las Vegas Review-Journal's Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for Attorney General, Craig Mueller and discusses his position on crime in Nevada.
The Right Take: Rosen attended fundraiser hosted by Jane Fonda
Last Friday, Rosen attended a fundraiser hosted by Jane Fonda and other Hollywood elites. Yes, that’s the same Jane Fonda that Vietnam War veterans call “Hanoi Jane” for smiling while sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun.
The Right Take: Registrar has admitted to 175 mistakes
Victor Joecks talks about the Clark County Registrar’s office struggling to keep its numbers straight.
Nevada Politics Today: Tim Phillips, President of Americans for Prosperity
Review-Journal's Victor Joecks sits down with Tim Phillips, President of Americans for Prosperity.
The Right Take: Equal Pay Day sends a false message to women
Equal Pay Day was last week. Democrats spent the day spreading the falsehood that women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn. That’s a false and destructive message to send to women.
Donald Trump Calls Out James Comey After Book Details Emerge
Donald Trump Calls Out James Comey After Book Details Emerge The President took to Twitter to criticize the former FBI director as information emerges from Comey’s new book, ‘A Higher Loyalty’. According to 'The New York Times', Comey describes Trump in the book as “unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values.” James Comey, A Higher Loyalty, via The New York Times A Higher Loyalty hits stores on April 17.
Las Vegas man stands with president at White House
President Donald Trump delivered remarks in the Rose Garden Thursday about how the GOP tax cut plan helped working families across the country. To his left stood Richard Kerzetski, president of Universal Plumbing & Heating Co. in Las Vegas. Debra J. Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Right Take: Superintendent has limited authority
It’s starts with money. CCSD has a lot. It has a $2.4 billion general fund. The superintendent controls almost none of it. Personnel expenses make up 87 percent of that. The rest goes to things like utilities, gas for school buses and textbooks.
Nevada Politics Today: Michelle Mortensen
Review-Journal's Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for CD3, Michelle Mortensen to discuss the Nevada congressional race and DACA.
The Right Take: Liberals claim there's a 20% gender pay gap
Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, a chance for liberals to claim that women in America make only 80 cents for every dollar a male makes. They calculate this by comparing the median annual earnings of men and women working full-time in 2016.
The Right Take: Arbitrator sides with teachers union
Victor Joecks talks about how an Arbitrator's decision will impact CCSD going forward.
Nevada Politics Today: Thom Reilly interview
Victor Joecks talks to Thom Reilly about Len Jessup leaving UNLV and other topics about the school.
The Right Take: Sisolak Running Scared
Steve Sisolak couldn’t scare off Chris Giunchigliani, and now she has Sisolak running scared. They’re both seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
State lawmaker shares his views on new prison education program
Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford shared his views Friday about a prison education bill he spearheaded in the 2017 legislative session. Ford, community members and higher education officials toured the High Desert State Prison on Indian Springs on Friday where he program is being implemented. (Natalie Bruzda/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Is Easter "fake news?"
Victor Joecks talks about Easter and the historical validity of The Bible.
The Right Take: Democrats try to keep their positions secret
Victor Joecks discusses Democrats trying to keep their positions secret and barring press from events.
The Right Take: Marijuana Money Already Going To Education
Fixing Nevada’s education system starts with educating yourself on how the system actually works.
The Right Take: Armed school officer stops shooting
Victor Joecks talks about how an armed school officer stopped further violence.
Early voting in the Ward 5 Las Vegas City Council race at Las Vegas City Hall
Early voting in the Ward 5 Las Vegas City Council race at Las Vegas City Hall. There are eleven candidates running in the Ward 5 special election to serve out the remaining 15 months left on former councilman Ricki Barlow's term. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal
Nevada Politics Today: Denise Hooks
Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks talks with March for Our Lives Las Vegas college student facilitator Denise Hooks about gun control.
Nevada Politics Today: Sylvia Lazos
Review-Journal's Victor Joecks sat down with Educate Nevada Now policy director, Sylvia Lazos and discussed categorical funding, school choice and leadership programs in low performing schools.
More in Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like