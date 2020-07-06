Southern Nevada showing 66% compliance on new mask policy, agency says

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administation has conducted nearly 1,000 field observations since June 26 and determined high levels of noncompliance.

A sign notifying guests of face covering requirement at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A state agency says Southern Nevada businesses have had a 66 percent compliance rate for the use of facial coverings since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order for public mask use on June 26.

A release from Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration issued Monday says 921 initial field operations also found 84 percent compliance in Northern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

