Special session Day 4: crime, film studio bills pass Nevada Assembly

Four bills have passed both chambers of the Nevada Legislature and could soon be signed by the governor as a special legislative session enters its fourth day on Sunday.

Will KalshiEx be able to operate in Nevada? The matter is pending in court

Trade union members attend in support of Assembly Bill 5, proposing to expand the state’s film tax credit program to draw Hollywood studio development to Southern Nevada.The bill passed the Assembly. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Assembly meets to vote on Assembly Bill 4, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s legislation to make broad changes to the state’s criminal justice code. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trade union members attend in support of Assembly Bill 5, proposing to expand the state’s film tax credit program to draw Hollywood studio development to Southern Nevada.The bill passed the Assembly. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Two major bills in the Nevada Legislature’s special session passed a crucial hurdle when they were voted out of the Assembly on Sunday morning.

Assembly Bill 5, proposing to expand the state’s film tax credit program to draw Hollywood studio development to Southern Nevada, and Assembly Bill 4, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s legislation to make broad changes to the state’s criminal justice code, must now be considered by the state Senate.

The wide-sweeping crime bill passed 31-11. The so-called “Nevada Studio Infrastructure Jobs and Workforce Training Act” passed 22-20 after a lengthy floor debate.

The votes weren’t without a challenge. Two assemblymembers, Las Vegas Republicans Brian Hibbetts and Heidi Kasama, were not present in the chambers. Speaker Steve Yeager allowed them to vote remotely via videoconference, an action that required him to declare “extraordinary circumstances,” but Assemblymember Selena Torress-Fossett, D-Las Vegas, forced a vote to appeal the decision.

The remaining 40 members voted on the appeal, but it failed to pass, and the two members who weren’t present were allowed to participate remotely.

“There’s been a lot of conversation, there’s been a lot of passion on both sides of it,” Daniele Monroe-Moreno, one of the bill’s sponsors, said on the Assembly floor before the vote. “But for me, Mr. Speaker, it simply comes down to, this is a workforce development, economic development bill for this state.”

Opponents said they were most concerned about the tax credit program’s impact to state revenues. The $120 million, 15-year transferable tax credit program is projected to generate 23 cents in tax revenue to the state for per $1 of tax credit.

“This is not just about the jobs for construction workers,” Assemblymember Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, said during floor debate. “I’m a legislator for the entire state of Nevada first. And while I want people to have jobs, I cannot let them have those jobs at the expense of my state revenues. That’s where my allegiance has to be first.”

Other bills head to governor’s desk

Four bills have passed both chambers of the Nevada Legislature and could soon be signed by the governor as a special legislative session enters its fourth day on Sunday.

Lawmakers passed a proposal to establish the Silver State Assistance Program, which sets up the framework for a state-supported system similar to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in case of a lapse in federal funding. The bill did not include appropriations because the federal program’s funding pause ended after Congress voted to end the government shutdown last week.

Legislators also passed Assembly Bill 1, setting up a Secure Operations Center for cybersecurity in state government and allocating funding for improvements; Assembly Bill 2, which would exempt some gaming licensees from a law that requires retail liquor stores to pay liquor wholesalers by electronic funds transfer or credit card; and Assembly Bill 3, which would allow public officials to request their personal information be kept confidential from certain public records.

The bills now await Gov. Joe Lombardo’s consideration before they can become law.

Lombardo announced the special session on Wednesday with less than 24 hours notice. The agenda includes over a dozen legislative proposals and budget appropriations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.