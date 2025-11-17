Special session day 5: Lawmakers weigh major legislation

Two bills backed by Gov. Joe Lombardo could be voted on by the state Senate as early as Monday, when the special Legislative session enters its fifth day.

The Nevada Senate convenes on day three of the Legislature's special session, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CARSON CITY — Two bills backed by Gov. Joe Lombardo could be voted on by the state Senate as early as Monday, when the special Legislative session enters its fifth day.

Assembly Bill 5, proposing to expand the state’s film tax credit program to draw Hollywood studio development to Southern Nevada, and Assembly Bill 4, Lombardo’s legislation to make broad changes to the state’s criminal justice code, were both passed by the Assembly on Sunday and heard by Senate committees.

The so-called “Nevada Studio Infrastructure Jobs and Workforce Training Act,” which has faced lengthy debates and close votes in the Assembly, was passed out of a Senate committee late Sunday. The crime bill was passed by a separate committee on Monday morning.

In order to be sent to the governor’s desk, both bill have to be voted on by the full Senate.

The entire special session agenda includes a lengthy list of over a dozen legislative proposals and budget appropriations. Lombardo called lawmakers to Carson City last week.

Lawmakers passed a major proposal on Saturday that for the Silver State General Assistance Program, a state-support public assistance program established in case the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, sees another lapse in federal funding.

Other bills already considered by both chambers include Assembly Bill 1, which sets up a Secure Operations Center for cybersecurity in state government; Assembly Bill 2, which exempts some gaming licensees from a law requiring retail liquor stores to pay wholesalers by electric funds transfer or credit card; and Assembly Bill 3, which allows public officials to request that their personal information and addresses be kept confidential from certain public records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.