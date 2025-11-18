Special session day 6: Crime, film tax credit bills hinge on Senate votes

Decisions on two major bills in deliberations during the Nevada Legislature’s special session have yet to be made as of Tuesday morning.

CARSON CITY — Decisions on two major bills in deliberations during the Nevada Legislature’s special session have yet to be made as of Tuesday morning.

Of the 16 bills and resolutions introduced in the session, eight have passed both houses and are on their way to the governor. They include: investments in the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure; the establishment of a state public assistance program based on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and others like it; additional funding for the relocation of households in the Windsor Park neighborhood of North Las Vegas; and a broadening of the existing conclusive presumption that first responders’ lung diseases are work-related, among other measures.

Missing from that list are Assembly Bills 4 and 5, measures to broadly update Nevada’s penal code and significantly expand the state’s film tax credit program. Those measures are widely considered the biggest bargaining chips of the session, now in its sixth day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

