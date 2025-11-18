52°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Special session day 6: Crime, film tax credit bills hinge on Senate votes

The Nevada Legislature building on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Carson City. (Liv Paggiarino/La ...
The Nevada Legislature building on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Carson City. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Special session day 5: Slow day in the Nevada Senate
Owner Mario Berlanga, top/left, helps customers check out Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at Mario's W ...
‘It’s a domino effect’: Independent grocery stores took a hit during government-shutdown SNAP delays
Special session Day 4: crime, film studio bills pass Nevada Assembly
Videos released in Cox case; Footage allegedly shows councilwoman recording behind curtain
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

CARSON CITY — Decisions on two major bills in deliberations during the Nevada Legislature’s special session have yet to be made as of Tuesday morning.

Of the 16 bills and resolutions introduced in the session, eight have passed both houses and are on their way to the governor. They include: investments in the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure; the establishment of a state public assistance program based on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and others like it; additional funding for the relocation of households in the Windsor Park neighborhood of North Las Vegas; and a broadening of the existing conclusive presumption that first responders’ lung diseases are work-related, among other measures.

Missing from that list are Assembly Bills 4 and 5, measures to broadly update Nevada’s penal code and significantly expand the state’s film tax credit program. Those measures are widely considered the biggest bargaining chips of the session, now in its sixth day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES