Special session kicks off with constitutional disagreement — LIVE BLOG

The 31st special session of the Nevada Legislature kicked off with a disagreement between the parties about whether members should be allowed to participate and vote remotely if necessary due to the coronavirus.

Nevada Assemblyman, Gregory Hafen II gets his temperature checked before the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada State Senator, Marilyn Dondero Loop, arrives at the Nevada Legislature on the first day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

A sign outside the Nevada Legislature in Carson City announcing temperature checks before the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler speaks with reporters on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, John Hambrick greets a colleague outside of the Assembly chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, Jim Wheeler, top, Alexis Hansen, middle, and John Hambrick, bottom, recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

The Nevada Senate chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblywoman, Maggie Carlton, on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblywoman and majority floor leader, Teresa Benitez-Thompson inside the Assembly chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, William McCurdy II, inside the Assembly chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

The Nevada State Senate chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada State Senators, James Ohrenschall, left, and Ira Hanse, right, on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

This blog, by Review-Journal Capital Bureau reporters Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer, will be continuously updated during the special session called to address the state’s dramatic budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

July 8, 11:45 a.m.

Nevada’s special legislative session got off to a bit of a delayed start Wednesday — as they often do — but by 10 a.m. things were rolling as the Assembly and Senate adopted rules to speed up the process and to take the potential of COVID-19 spread into account.

It didn’t take long for the first disagreement to crop up, with Republican lawmakers voicing their concern with a rule change that allow lawmakers to vote remotely, in case they are quarantined due to COVID-19.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R, Minden, said people voting remotely could be outside the state, or even the country, creating “a problem of accountability and transparency.”

Through other crises, lawmakers “always had the ability to meet in Carson City. Even now, we’re still under rules and protocols (for) safety and have all done everything we can from wearing masks to getting tested to make sure to alleviate these concerns. I think this is improper to violate the constitution and will be voting against it.”

(Under Article 4, Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution, “…the sessions of such Legislature shall be held at the seat of government of the State. Article 15, Section 1 of the constitution identifies that seat as Carson City.)

The vote passed on party lines in the Senate. A similar resolution to change the rules passed in the Assembly on a voice vote, with some Republican lawmakers voting against it.

Both chambers voted to suspend rules that require bills to be read three times before they can be voted as a way to speed up the process. Both chambers are slated to hear overviews on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed budget cuts to state agencies, K-12 education and to the Nevada System of Higher Education. Sisolak’s plan calls for cuts of $550 million to state agency budgets, about $160 million to K-12 education, and $190 million to higher education.

-Colton Lochhead