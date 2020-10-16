Spending in 2 most competitive House races nears $8M

Candidates in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts have spent nearly $8 million on their races as Election Day nears.

Steven Horsford, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Susie Lee and Dan Rodimer, candidates for 3rd Congressional District in Nevada. Candidates in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts have spent nearly $8 million on their campaign races. (Facebook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jim Marchant. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Democratic incumbent Susie Lee and Republican challenger Dan Rodimer have spent nearly $5 million combined in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District race, with Rodimer outraising Lee by $400,000 in the most recent quarter but Lee ahead by $1.6 million overall in what is this year’s costliest Nevada contest.

Rodimer, a former professional wrestler, raised $1.4 million and Lee $1 million from July through October, with Lee spending nearly $2.5 million during the same period and Rodimer just over $900,000. She has spent nearly $3.4 million on the race to Rodimer’s $1.6 million. Starting the last three weeks of the campaign, Lee had approximately $924,000 cash on hand to Rodimer’s $719,000.

Lee reported debt of $362,000, almost all of it for advertising, and Rodimer had $147,000 in debt, including $125,000 he loaned himself.

The numbers appear in the candidate’s third quarter campaign finance filings, the last quarterly filing before the election. Candidates will disclose spending for the first half of October next week.

The 3rd District is seen as the state’s most competitive House race this year. Lee is seeking her second term.

4th District

The 4th Congressional District race pitting Democratic incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford against Republican Jim Marchant, a former assemblyman, is the next most expensive House race. The two candidates reported combined spending of nearly $2.6 million.

Horsford has raised nearly $3 million overall for the race to Marchant’s $909,000; Horsford raised $693,000 in the latest quarter to Marchant’s $493,000 with $1,900 in debt compared to Marchant’s $70,000. Horsford had more than $1.5 million to start October compared to Marchant’s $228,000.

Overall, Horsford has spent close to $1.7 million to almost $900,000 by Marchant.

Other races

1st District: Democrat Dina Titus raised nearly $122,000 from July through October and began the home stretch with $395,000 on hand. She is running practically unopposed against Republican challenger Joyce Bentley, who has not filed any expense reports. Titus, who is seeking her fifth consecutive term, defeated Bentley in 2018 by a 2 to 1 margin.

2nd District: Republican incumbent Mark Amodei reported nearly $298,000 in contributions and nearly $396,000 on hand at the beginning of October. His opponent, Democrat Patricia Ackerman, reported just over $238,000 in contributions and $101,000 on hand at the start of the month.

Overall Amodei, who is seeking his sixth term, has outspent Ackerman better than 3 to 1, $856,000 to $255,000.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.