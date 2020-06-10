Spiegel holds lead in contested District 7 Senate seat in Las Vegas

The five-term assemblywoman held a comfortable lead over two other candidates in the Democratic primary that will decide who will succeed Sen. David Parks.

Democrat Ellen Spiegel candidate for Nevada Senate District 7. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Democrat Roberta Lange candidate for Nevada Senate District 7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Republican Joshua Dowden candidate for Nevada Senate District 11. (Joshua Dowden)

Democrat Elizabeth Becker candidate for Nevada Senate District 18. (Twitter)

Democrat Ronald Bilodeau candidate for Nevada Senate District 18. (Ronald Bilodeau)

Republican Carrie Buck candidate for Nevada Senate District 5. (Carrie Buck)

Five-term Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel held a comfortable lead over two other candidates in the Democratic primary that will decide who takes over Nevada’s Senate District 7 seat in Las Vegas, while two other Senate primary contests saw lopsided results in initial returns reported early Wednesday.

Spiegel held a better-than 300 vote lead over Roberta Lange, who had the Democratic Senate caucus backing, while another five-term lawmaker, Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, was running third. With about 4,000 votes counted, Spiegel had just over 40 percent, or 1,640 votes; Lange won close to 33 percent, with 1,333 votes, and Carrillo held 27 percent, or 1,099 votes.

“The initial results are encouraging,” Spiegel said early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has been nontraditional since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March, and I’m very proud that my team and I spent so much time checking in on constituents and helping them get needed resources.”

In two other Senate contests, Liz Becker held a nearly 9-to-1 advantage over Ron Bilodeau in the District 18 Democratic primary.

In the District 11 Republican primary, Josh Dowden led Edward Galindo by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in initial returns.

All results remain unofficial until the official recanvassing concludes on June 19.

With no Republican in the race, the three-way District 7 contest will determine who will succeed Sen. David Parks, who is stepping down due to term limits. Spiegel cited her legislative experience, including her service on the Assembly’s budget-writing committee. Lange, a former teacher, has served three terms as chair of the state Democratic Party, and said she choose to run sensing an opportunity in the open race. She put education at the top of her concerns.

Carrillo, a self-described moderate Democrat, said he wanted to represent “the average everyday Nevadan.”

In District 18 in northwest Clark County, Becker, an environmental scientist, led Bilodeau, a telecommunications consultant, by 4,345 to 589 votes, or 88 percent to 12 percent. The winner will face incumbent Republican Scott Hammond, who is seeking his third four-year term.

Becker ran with the backing of the Democratic Senate caucus. She decided to run a year ago, leaving her job as the Southern Nevada Water Authority last July to focus on the race. Bilodeau works as a consultant after retiring last year from a career in telecommunications and then in operations management for NV Energy.

Initital results in the District 11 Republican primary showed Dowden, a financial adviser, ahead Galindo, an ex-corrections officer, 1,398 to 378, or 79 percent to 21 percent. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Dallas Harris in November.

In the race, Dowden focused on Nevada’s near-the-bottom state ranking in education and the state’s shortage of doctors and nurses. He also had deep concern for how Nevada will rebound from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

