72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

State agency buys hand sanitizer made by prison inmates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 7:42 pm
 

The Department of Public Safety has purchased 3,700 bottles of the hand sanitizer that inmates are producing inside a Carson City prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced April 10 that inmates at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center had begun producing hand sanitizer to be sent to medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and prison facilities.

In an emailed statement Friday, Corrections Department spokesman Scott Kelley said the state Department of Public Safety has purchased “thousands of bottles” to be distributed to the Nevada Highway Patrol and its other divisions.

Kelley did not specify if other public agencies had purchased the hand sanitizer.

The Department of Public Safety oversees nine divisions and four offices, according to its website. Kelley said the hand sanitizer purchased by the Department of Public Safety will be distributed to other employees including fire service officials and personnel from the Parole and Probation Division.

“(The Department of Corrections) is working fast to get hand sanitizer out into the field and onto the hands of corrections, medical, and law enforcement personnel who most need it,” he said, adding that paperwork involved in the transactions was not available on Friday.

It remained unclear Friday how much the hand sanitizer cost for the agencies.

While the inmates are producing hand sanitizer for the Department of Corrections to sell, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is considered contraband for those incarcerated. Kelley said that prison staff are now distributing “a few pumps of hand sanitizer” to inmates “several times a day.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol when soap and water is not available. As of Friday, six Department of Corrections staff members had tested positive for the virus, but no inmates, according to state data.

The Department of Corrections did give some inmates hand sanitizer on a trial basis last week, but the bottles were later confiscated after two inmates got sick from “drinking the hand sanitizer,” Kelley said.

He declined to name the facility where those two inmates are incarcerated due to “safety and security reasons.”

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Thursday that the Department of Public Safety ordered 3,700 10-ounce bottles and 50 one-gallon refill containers. Of those, the Highway Patrol will be receiving 1,500 10-ounce bottles and eight refill containers.

Smaka directed a Review-Journal reporter to the Department of Corrections for “cost information” about the purchase.

‘Tens of thousands of bottles’

Silver State Industries, which runs other job programs for inmates, is operating the hand sanitizer manufacturing, the Department of Corrections has said.

“Production amount varies every day, as the number of offenders who work that day and the hours they work changes,” Kelley said in an emailed statement. “Tens of thousands of bottles in 2 ounce, 10 ounce, and one-gallon sizes have been produced.”

The Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, as well as the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, all told the Review-Journal they had not ordered any of the hand sanitizer produced in the prison. The FBI’s field office in Las Vegas and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in Reno and Las Vegas also stated they had not received any.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said Friday that the county had received a sample of the hand sanitizer from Silver State Industries and that “there is a cost associated with it.” As of Friday the county had not ordered any of the hand sanitizer, and Pappa did not say what the cost for the order would be.

Inmates began producing the hand sanitizer on April 4, Kelley said. Twelve to 15 inmates who were part of the Silver State Industries’ furniture, print and woodworking shops had volunteered to make the hand sanitizer.

The inmates will be paid a stipend of about $160 every two weeks to make the hand sanitizer, Kelley said. He said that rate is “a similar wage” to other jobs through Silver State Industries.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
2
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
3
COVID-19 disproportionately killing black, Asian Clark County residents
COVID-19 disproportionately killing black, Asian Clark County residents
4
Clark County school trustees deny extension of power for Jara
Clark County school trustees deny extension of power for Jara
5
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
THE LATEST
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Rev ...
Democrats sue over primary election rules
By / RJ

The Nevada Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming the parameters for the state’s June 9 all-mail primary election violate Nevadans’ voting rights.

Read More