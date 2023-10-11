State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate

Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The state Democratic party chair filed a complaint against Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown last week, alleging he broke federal law by not disclosing his role at a nonprofit on a financial disclosure form.

Chairwoman and state Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice last week, alleging Brown violated federal law by not disclosing his position at the Nevada Faith and Freedom Coalition on his personal financial disclosure report.

Brown, an Army veteran running to unseat Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, was named chairman of the group’s board of directors in November 2022, according to a press release on the coalition’s website. Brown is also listed as the group’s president in documents filed with the state.

Members of Congress and candidates for federal office are required by the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to file annual reports disclosing certain information about their personal finances, including positions held at non-governmental organizations.

Individuals who knowingly fail to file required information can be fined up to $71,316.

Monroe-Moreno accused Brown of trying to conceal his affiliation with the coalition, which she characterized as “an extreme anti-choice dark money group.”

“Brown is trying to run away from his long-standing support for banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest, but he must be held accountable,” Monroe-Moreno said. “This unethical contempt for public disclosure obligations and refusal to share legally required information with Nevada voters deserves to be fully investigated.”

The coalition describes itself as a nonprofit organization “dedicated to educating and mobilizing people of faith, advancing individual liberty, helping those in need, protecting life and building strong bonds within our communities.”

The national chapter of the organization applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But Brown’s campaign manager, Faith Jones, said the position was unpaid and instead pointed to his Democratic opponent.

“Nevada Democrats should be more worried about Jacky Rosen’s long history of ethics and legal violations, including insider trading and using taxpayer dollars for official campaign purposes, than trying to gin up headlines over bureaucratic paperwork for unpaid volunteer positions,” Jones said in a statement.

Rosen has not been formally charged with insider trading. She was accused of insider trading by the National Republican Senatorial Committee earlier this year after the Daily Beast reported that she missed two mandated deadlines to report certain stock trades.

The Nevada Faith and Freedom Coalition and the Department of Justice could not be immediately reached for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.