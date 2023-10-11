68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Re ...
Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The state Democratic party chair filed a complaint against Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown last week, alleging he broke federal law by not disclosing his role at a nonprofit on a financial disclosure form.

Chairwoman and state Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice last week, alleging Brown violated federal law by not disclosing his position at the Nevada Faith and Freedom Coalition on his personal financial disclosure report.

Brown, an Army veteran running to unseat Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, was named chairman of the group’s board of directors in November 2022, according to a press release on the coalition’s website. Brown is also listed as the group’s president in documents filed with the state.

Members of Congress and candidates for federal office are required by the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to file annual reports disclosing certain information about their personal finances, including positions held at non-governmental organizations.

Individuals who knowingly fail to file required information can be fined up to $71,316.

Monroe-Moreno accused Brown of trying to conceal his affiliation with the coalition, which she characterized as “an extreme anti-choice dark money group.”

“Brown is trying to run away from his long-standing support for banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest, but he must be held accountable,” Monroe-Moreno said. “This unethical contempt for public disclosure obligations and refusal to share legally required information with Nevada voters deserves to be fully investigated.”

The coalition describes itself as a nonprofit organization “dedicated to educating and mobilizing people of faith, advancing individual liberty, helping those in need, protecting life and building strong bonds within our communities.”

The national chapter of the organization applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But Brown’s campaign manager, Faith Jones, said the position was unpaid and instead pointed to his Democratic opponent.

“Nevada Democrats should be more worried about Jacky Rosen’s long history of ethics and legal violations, including insider trading and using taxpayer dollars for official campaign purposes, than trying to gin up headlines over bureaucratic paperwork for unpaid volunteer positions,” Jones said in a statement.

Rosen has not been formally charged with insider trading. She was accused of insider trading by the National Republican Senatorial Committee earlier this year after the Daily Beast reported that she missed two mandated deadlines to report certain stock trades.

The Nevada Faith and Freedom Coalition and the Department of Justice could not be immediately reached for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
2
Trump files in state party-run caucus
Trump files in state party-run caucus
3
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
4
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
5
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump files in state party-run caucus
By / RJ

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus to be held early next year, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday.

More stories
Abortion rights could be on Nevada’s ballot in 2024
Abortion rights could be on Nevada’s ballot in 2024
Embattled state senator created legal defense fund in August
Embattled state senator created legal defense fund in August
Lawsuit filed to block abortion petition initiative from 2024 ballot
Lawsuit filed to block abortion petition initiative from 2024 ballot
Nye County GOP tells committee members to sign nondisclosure agreements
Nye County GOP tells committee members to sign nondisclosure agreements
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot