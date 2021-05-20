83°F
State, local leaders unveil eviction protections

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 11:20 am
 
Updated May 20, 2021 - 12:29 pm
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law S ...
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State, county and local leaders unveiled a new program Thursday morning aimed at preventing evictions with moratoriums soon set to expire.

The officials announced an 11:30 a.m. news conference inside Clark County Commission chambers “to discuss a plan to help lower-income families in Southern Nevada who have been served with an eviction notice,” according to the county.

A nationwide eviction ban is set to expire June 30, while a statewide moratorium will end at the end of this month. Earlier this month, a federal judge overturned the federal protection but that ruling was stayed after the Justice Department appealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

