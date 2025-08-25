91°F
State of Nevada faced ‘network security incident’ Monday morning

The Great Seal of the State of Nevada is hung on a wall in the Nevada Legislature building during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 8:43 am
 
Updated August 25, 2025 - 8:51 am

The State of Nevada experienced a “network security incident” early Monday morning, according to the governor’s office.

Details about the incident were unavailable, though the governor’s technology office is working to restore operations, the governor’s office announced Monday.

In-person services in the State of Nevada offices will be temporarily paused, and certain websites, online services and office phone lines may also be unavailable or slow, according to the governor’s office.

911 emergency call-taking remains available.

The state is working continuously with local and federal partners to restore services and is using temporary routing and operational workarounds to maintain public access where possible, according to the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

