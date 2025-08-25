State of Nevada faced ‘network security incident’ Monday morning

The State of Nevada is continuing its recovery after a network security incident Monday morning. In-person services are paused.

The State of Nevada experienced a “network security incident” early Monday morning, according to the governor’s office.

Details about the incident were unavailable, though the governor’s technology office is working to restore operations, the governor’s office announced Monday.

In-person services in the State of Nevada offices will be temporarily paused, and certain websites, online services and office phone lines may also be unavailable or slow, according to the governor’s office.

911 emergency call-taking remains available.

The state is working continuously with local and federal partners to restore services and is using temporary routing and operational workarounds to maintain public access where possible, according to the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

