State, federal officials to hold briefing on Nevada cyberattack

The FBI, Homeland Security and state agencies will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the cyberattack as state offices enter their third day of closure.

People gather outside the DMV office on east Sahara Avenue to find it closed “due to a statewide outage” on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State and federal agencies will hold a press briefing 4 p.m. today to provide updates on the cyberattack that targeted the state of Nevada.

The governor’s technology office, state agencies directors and federal agency partners will provide updates in Carson City about response efforts and its investigation into the attack. Speakers include representatives from Homeland Security, the FBI, and state agencies including the Nevada Department of Human Services and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

State offices entered their third day of closure Wednesday after a cyberattack that targeted the state of Nevada was discovered early Sunday morning.

Officials confirmed Tuesday evening the “network security incident” that halted services was the result of a targeted cyberattack, though details about how the attack occurred are unclear.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office has said there is no evidence yet that personal information was compromised in the cyberattack. The secretary of state’s office also said voter data are on a separate system that remains secure.

The Nevada attorney general’s office posted its continued closure of its office Wednesday, and the Nevada State Police announced their continued closures of administrative offices and online services. On Wednesday, the Nevada Transportation Authority preemptively canceled a Thursday meeting.

This isn’t the first cyberattack to occur in Nevada.

Las Vegas has experienced several major cyberattacks, including ones carried out against MGM Resorts International in July 2019 and in September 2023.

MGM — with resorts in Las Vegas including MGM Grand and Bellagio — was crippled for nine days by the cyberattack in 2023. Insurance coverage ultimately paid for most of the estimated $100 million in damages brought by the attack.

In August 2023, a similar attack against Caesars Entertainment ended quickly when the company reportedly paid a multimillion-dollar ransom to the attackers. Law enforcement officials advised MGM not to pay, and it didn’t.

Hacker gangs identifying themselves as Scattered Spider and ALPHV claimed responsibility for hacking into the computer systems of both companies.

In October 2023, the Clark County School District was affected by a cyberattack that exposed information from more than 200,000 people and led to the district spending $14.9 million for enhanced cybersecurity software and service, according to the district.

In June 2021, University Medical Center acknowledged that it had experienced a criminal data breach after notorious hacker group REvil began posting personal information purportedly obtained in the attack.

At attack against Universal Health Systems in September 2020 forced the company’s six local hospitals to shut down computer networks for two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

