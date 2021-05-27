State OSHA chief no longer employed with agency

Jess Lankford is no longer serving as chief administrative officer at Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jess Lankford is no longer head of the state’s workplace safety agency, according to the department.

He served as chief administrative officer at Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2014. It’s unclear whether he voluntarily left his post or was fired.

Agency spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an emailed statement last week that Lankford is “no longer employed with the Division but (that the agency) cannot disclose details surrounding personnel-related matters.”

Lankford did not return requests for comment.

