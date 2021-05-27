95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nevada

State OSHA chief no longer employed with agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 2:04 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jess Lankford is no longer head of the state’s workplace safety agency, according to the department.

He served as chief administrative officer at Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2014. It’s unclear whether he voluntarily left his post or was fired.

Agency spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an emailed statement last week that Lankford is “no longer employed with the Division but (that the agency) cannot disclose details surrounding personnel-related matters.”

Lankford did not return requests for comment.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Activists don’t have right to join Clark County GOP, judge rules
Activists don’t have right to join Clark County GOP, judge rules
2
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
3
North Las Vegas, seeking new hospital, taking bids on land
North Las Vegas, seeking new hospital, taking bids on land
4
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
5
Nevada records 227 new COVID cases, lowest daily increase in 2 months
Nevada records 227 new COVID cases, lowest daily increase in 2 months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
K-12 funding, ‘right to return’ bills pass Nevada Senate
By / RJ

Bills setting K-12 school funding, strengthening casino gun bans and helping laid off hospitality workers get their pre-pandemic jobs back were among measures moving a step closer to final passage Wednesday with action in the Senate and Assembly.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Nevada’s public option health care bill advances
By / RJ

Nevada’s bid to enact the second state-based public option health benefit plan in the nation passed the state Senate Monday on a 12-9 party line vote and moved to the Assembly with one week remaining in the session.