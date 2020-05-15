State reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, slightly above recent average

Nevada public health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total for the state to 6,614, according to data posted Friday.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total for the state to 6,614, according to data posted Friday.

The number of new cases was slightly higher than the daily average of about 101 new cases over the preceding week.

The number of deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Nevada remained unchanged from the 339 reported Thursday. The state typically updates that figure in the afternoon.

The positive tests for cases of the disease were derived from tests on 72,146 people, resulting in an infection rate of 9.16 percent of those tested. That figure has been declining steadily in the state since it peaked at 12.66 percent on April 23.

Public health experts have said they anticipated the number of new cases reported each day would climb as testing for coronavirus infections became more widespread. The infection rate, which has been falling steadily for weeks in the state, and deaths and hospitalizations, which have been mostly flat, are more accurate indicators of the status of the outbreak, they say.

This week has seen an increase in the number of tests administered daily, surpassing 3,000 tests three times since Saturday, according the data posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. Friday’s report covering the preceding day indicated 2,798 tests were conducted.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. As of late Thursday, the agency had reported 5,144 COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

