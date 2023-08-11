91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

State to pay $475K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A state employee is set to receive part of an almost half-million-dollar settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit after state officials voted Tuesday to approve the deal.

The Board of Examiners, comprised of Gov. Joe Lombardo, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Attorney General Aaron Ford, voted unanimously to approve the $475,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by Rino Tenorio, a state employee who said he faced a hostile work environment because of his sexual orientation and retaliation.

According to a memo from the attorney general’s office, the case was settled prior to going to a jury trial to “avoid the costs of continued litigation and a possible adverse judgment by a jury.”

Tenorio, who is gay, was employed by the state Department of Taxation as an auditor for the Marijuana Enforcement Division in 2017 when he alleges the “severe, pervasive and unwelcomed sexual harassment” began, according to the lawsuit.

In 2017, Tenorio alleges a colleague harassed him with “unwanted and uninvited discussions of gay sex, gay jokes, obscene gay gestures and gay sexual sounds,” and a supervisor allowed, encouraged and “participated in, with laughter” the sexual harassment.

The harassment continued in 2018, when a different colleague photoshopped Tenorio’s face onto a picture of a woman wearing a dress, the lawsuit alleges. Tenorio complained to human resources and his supervisor, but they did nothing to address the complaints, according to the lawsuit.

In early 2019, Tenorio alleged a male colleague “emboldened by the hostile work environment” harassed him when the colleague placed chocolate kisses candy on Tenorio’s desk and stated, “Okay, you can kiss me now.”

After Tenorio filed the complaint, the lawsuit alleges the department retaliated against Tenorio by initiating an internal investigation based on “untrue allegations” of wrongdoing, placing him on “severe and prolonged” administrative leave and failing to complete the investigation into his complaint to HR.

The lawsuit also alleges he was excluded from an employee party and office training.

Tenorio filed a charge of discrimination in October 2019 with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission based on a hostile work environment, but the commission dismissed the complaint later that month on the basis that it was unable to conclude whether it violated state law.

Tenorio will receive $290,969 of the settlement and the remaining portion will be retained by his legal counsel.

Douglas Cohen, the lawyer representing Tenorio, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Legislators reject Lombardo’s Opportunity Scholarship funding plan
Legislators reject Lombardo’s Opportunity Scholarship funding plan
2
Las Vegas opening health center for homeless, low-income patients
Las Vegas opening health center for homeless, low-income patients
3
Jan. 2 trial date sought in Trump’s ’20 election conspiracy case
Jan. 2 trial date sought in Trump’s ’20 election conspiracy case
4
Clark County sending dogs to help in Maui rescues
Clark County sending dogs to help in Maui rescues
5
Coyote Springs’ water rights case argued before Nevada Supreme Court
Coyote Springs’ water rights case argued before Nevada Supreme Court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov Joe Lombardo speaks at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Lombardo to appeal ethics board decision
By / RJ

Gov. Joe Lombardo plans to appeal a recent state ethics board decision that found he violated state ethics law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

More stories
Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint
Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint
CCSD sues teachers union to prevent strike
CCSD sues teachers union to prevent strike
ACLU pushes CCSD to release police records
ACLU pushes CCSD to release police records
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
IRS whistleblowers claim ‘slow-walking’ in Hunter Biden case
IRS whistleblowers claim ‘slow-walking’ in Hunter Biden case
Effort to stop lithium drilling near Ash Meadows takes new turn
Effort to stop lithium drilling near Ash Meadows takes new turn