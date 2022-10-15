80°F
State websites back online after outage that began Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2022 - 4:10 pm
 
Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
State government websites and services are back online Saturday after the problem that caused an outage Thursday was fixed overnight, officials said in a tweet.

A physical failure with a fiber connection caused by a fire in Northern Nevada led to the outage that began Thursday evening.

“Repair of the damaged fiber that caused the state government internet outage has been completed, and state websites and services are back online,” the Nevada Department of Administration said in a tweet around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

The department said some emails sent to or from state email addresses during the outage may not have been delivered.

State websites were down starting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It caused the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to close its offices on Saturday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

