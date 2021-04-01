63°F
State workforce agency to bring back look-for-work requirements

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2021 - 7:59 pm
 
People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in this March 16, 2020, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Nevada’s economy reopens, the state workforce agency will soon bring back jobless requirements for people who receive unemployment insurance benefits.

All UI filers will be required to show that they are looking for work starting May 1, according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Claimants will need to keep a record of the companies or individuals they contact for employment. It does not impact Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program filers.

At the onset of the pandemic, Gov. Steve Sisolak waived the work search requirements.

DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said the agency aims to get jobless Nevadans back to work.

“As Nevadans are vaccinated and COVID cases continue to drop, DETR is focusing on getting Nevadans back to work, whether they return to their pre-pandemic job or get training for a new job,” Cafferata said in a news release. “This is the next step in connecting with and helping claimants where we can.”

The agency, starting this week, will begin to send out Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program notifications to selected, regular UI claimants regarding job search and training opportunities. The selected filers can meet with a representative virtually to help them find job search opportunities.

DETR said participation in RESEA, if invited, is required for UI eligibility.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

