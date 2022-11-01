Steve Sisolak, citing security concerns, skips Nevada Day parade

In an unusual move, Gov. Steve Sisolak skipped the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday, citing safety concerns.

Gov. Steve Sisolak greets visitors during the annual Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak greets Dan Dulong, left, and Fred Webb, volunteers with the Carson City Sheriff's Office, during the annual Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

RENO — Gov. Steve Sisolak skipped the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday, an unusual move for the state’s top official.

A spokesperson with the governor’s office confirmed that Sisolak did not participate in the parade due to security concerns but declined to comment further on the nature of those concerns.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said there had never been plans for the governor to be at the parade in the first place.

“We were never, ever told he was going to ride in the parade,” Furlong said.

Furlong said during his office’s preparations for the parade, which began “months” ahead of time, they had never planned for the governor to be in attendance. Plans had been made for other elected officials who were in attendance on Saturday, he said.

“Never once did I have a security concern voiced to me from the governor’s office,” Furlong said.

A source who requested anonymity to discuss the matter said the sheriff’s office would not necessarily know about potential threats to the governor, however.

The governor’s presence at the Nevada Day Parade has been a longstanding tradition. Other elected officials and candidates appeared at the parade, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and Attorney General Aaron Ford, among others.

Also in attendance Saturday was Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is locked in a tight race with Sisolak for the governor’s office.

Lombardo and his campaign slammed Sisolak for his absence in a series of tweets over the weekend using #NoShowSteve.

Sisolak did appear at another Nevada Day event in Carson City later that afternoon. And he was apparently participating in an annual tradition of handing out candy to trick-or-treaters at the governor’s mansion in Carson City on Monday.

A spokesperson from the Nevada State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com.