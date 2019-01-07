Steve Sisolak sworn in as Nevada’s 30th governor — VIDEO

CARSON CITY — Steve Sisolak was sworn in as Nevada’s 30th governor at inauguration ceremonies Monday on the steps of the state Capitol in Carson City.
Also taking the oath of office were other statewide constitutional officers and Supreme Court justices. The ceremony was under overcast skies and following a weekend of snowy weather in the region.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.
In office
Several people on Monday were sworn in to their offices in Nevada’s executive branch and the Supreme Court.
Governor: Steve Sisolak
Lieutenant Governor: Kate Marshall
Attorney General: Aaron Ford
Secretary of State: Barbara Cegavske
Treasurer: Zach Conine
Controller: Catherine Byrne
Supreme Court: Elissa Cadish, Abbi Silver, Lidia Stiglich