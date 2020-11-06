Steven Horsford declared winner in 4th Congressional District

Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election to the 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Steven Horsford, who is running for Nevada's 4th Congressional District, poses for photo on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Horsford ended up with a comfortable margin over former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, 50.3 percent to 46.6 percent. The race was called for him Friday with 74.32 percent of precincts reporting.

Horsford, a former state senator, was the first person elected to the 4th District when it was created in 2011. He served one term before he was defeated by former Assemblyman Cresent Hardy in 2014. But Horsford took back the seat in 2018.

The 4th District includes parts of Clark County, but also encompasses the vast middle of Nevada, including Nye, Lincoln, Mineral, Esmeralda and White Pine counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by about 39,000 active registered voters.

The call for Horsford came not long after Nevada’s latest voting tallies were updated Friday morning. More results from Clark County are expected to be released later Friday.

Here’s a look at some other key races:

County Commission

Republican Stavros Anthony’s lead in the Clark County Commission District C race tightened Friday to less than half a percentage point. Anthony’s lead over Democratic former Secretary of State Ross Miller was reduced to about just over 500 votes, shrinking by roughly 1,200 from Thursday’s tally.

If Anthony were to hold on, he would be the lone Republican on the Clark County Commission and the first since former Commissioner Chip Maxfield left the board in 2008.

State Senate

Friday’s results also favored several Democrats down the ballot who are locked into tight races for state Legislature seats.

After trailing throughout the week, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro took a narrow lead over Republican challenger April Becker for the first time Friday.

Cannizzaro now leads Becker by 231 votes, a swing of nearly 600 votes from Thursday’s numbers, and is clinging to a 0.4 percentage-point lead in the race.

In Senate District 5, Republican Carrie Buck’s lead over Democrat Kristee Watson shrank for the second straight day. Buck currently holds a narrow 361 vote lead over Democrat Kristee Watson, a net gain of about 400 votes for Watson from Thursday’s tally, for the open seat that was previously held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse.

Washoe County reported a relatively smaller batch of votes Friday, around 230 total. Those new ballots didn’t have much affect on the Senate District 15 race that Democrats had looked at as their best chance of flipping a seat and taking a 14-7 supermajority in the upper chamber, a prospect that looks less likely with each day’s tally. Incumbent Republican Heidi Gansert’s lead over Democrat Wendy Jauregui-Jackins remained steady at 3.8 percentage-points.

State Assembly

On the Assembly side, the competitive races saw less change after Thursday’s results. Democrats hold a supermajority currently, and Republicans need net two flipped seats to erase that advantage.

Thus far, Republicans lead in three of four competitive races that are currently held by Democratic incumbents, though their leads in two of those races narrowed slightly Friday.

In AD 4, Republican Richard McArthur’s lead over incumbent Democrat Connie Munk shrunk by more than 200 votes, and the margin sits at just under 2,000. McArthur currently holds a 5.2 percentage point advantage.

In AD 29, incumbent Democrat Lesley Cohen saw her lead over Republican Steven Delisle inch forward Friday, adding about 200 votes to the margin. She leads by roughly 640 votes, or about 2 percentage points.

AD 31, the Sparks district, saw little change Thursday. Incumbent Democrat Skip Daly has not been able to make up ground, and still trails Republican Jill Dickman by about 1,400 votes, a margin that has remained relatively unchanged since Election Night.

And in AD 37, Republican challenger Andy Matthews’ lead over incumbent Democrat Shea Backus continued to narrow after Friday morning’s results, down to less than 800 votes and a margin of 2.4 percentage points.

District and Family Court

There were razor-thin margins in three Clark County District Court races slightly favoring incumbents.

A net gain of roughly 1,700 votes gave challenger Jessica Peterson (50.05 percent), a truancy diversion judge, a very narrow lead over incumbent Judge Trevor Atkin (49.95 percent) in Department 8.

In Department 19, incumbent William “Bill” Kephart (49.95 percent) also lost his lead over attorney Crystal Eller (50.05 percent). Eller’s raw vote lead sits at 672 as of Friday.

In a contest for an open seat, attorney and former police officer Tara Clark Newberry (50.4 percent) led by roughly 5,000 votes against attorney Jacob Reynolds (49.6 percent) in Department 21.

Three county Family Court races also were shaping up to be decided at the wire.

Family Court Hearing Master Amy Mastin (50.4 percent) was up by less than 4,800 votes against attorney Lynn Hughes (49.6 percent) in Department M; attorney Dawn Throne (50.3 percent) widened her lead to roughly 3,500 votes over attorney Bill Gonzalez in District U; and attorney Heidi Almase (50.4 percent) led against attorney Jim Davis (49.6 percent) by about 4,700 votes in District X.

