Steven Horsford picked as senior Whip for House Democrats

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Las Vegas (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

WASHINGTON — Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford was tapped Tuesday by House Democratic leadership to serve as a senior Whip to help shape policy and messaging on issues before the 116th Congress.

Horsford joins Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., as part of leadership’s Whip organization that also helps secure votes for legislation brought forward by the Democratic caucus.

Horsford was selected to serve by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., who called the Nevada lawmaker a “well-respected consensus builder who has deep relationships within the Democratic caucus.”

“He will play a key role in ensuring that every voice of the most diverse caucus ever is heard,” Clyburn said.

Horsford said he looks forward to passing legislation “that lowers prescription drug prices, protects Nevadans’ retirement security, and levels the playing field for middle class families.”

Titus welcomed Horsford to the Whip team and said that seat allows her “to help ensure that Las Vegas has a seat at the table in shaping the national progressive agenda.”

