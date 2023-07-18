100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Street food vending in Nevada on path to decriminalization

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 8:46 am
 
Updated July 18, 2023 - 9:24 am
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, ...
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building ...
People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, ...
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, ...
People with Make the Road Nevada gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Street food vendors will soon have a path to legitimize their small business in Nevada.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar attended a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 92 at the Latin Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

While licenses have yet to become available, the law which officially took effect on July 1 requires a local board of health in every county and city with a population of 100,000 or larger in Nevada by Jan. 24, 2024.

Although that would provide a path to legalizing street food vending, it prohibits anyone from selling food on a sidewalk or pedestrian path within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, event facility of at least 20,000 people of a major or minor sports team, convention, and state historical markers. There are currently no penalties in place if a street food vendor breaks the rule as the boards have to be established.

This prevents any street food vendors from working on the Strip. But Senator Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, a primary sponsor of the bill, has said that those selling on the Strip are typically not locals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
2
Clark County Dems to select new chair, shake up leadership
Clark County Dems to select new chair, shake up leadership
3
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
4
Las Vegas Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship
Las Vegas Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship
5
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Democrats, governor get key legislative priorities approved
Democrats, governor get key legislative priorities approved
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Las Vegas sees big spike in out-of-state abortion seekers
Las Vegas sees big spike in out-of-state abortion seekers
Gov. Lombardo draws fire for vetoing renter-related bills
Gov. Lombardo draws fire for vetoing renter-related bills
From water use to heat islands, Legislature’s mixed bag on environmental bills
From water use to heat islands, Legislature’s mixed bag on environmental bills