Summerlin cruise passengers sent to military base despite assurances

Couple stuck on the Grand Princess say they are quarantined at a military base in San Diego, despite assurances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that they could return home.

A crew member wears a mask while preparing to dock the Grand Princess in Oakland, Calif., Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Ron Griebell and his wife, Sandy Hahnenkratt, a Summerlin couple who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship, say they have been quarantined at a military base in San Diego. (Ron Griebell)

A Summerlin couple who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship say they have been quarantined at a military base in San Diego, despite assurances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that they would be able to return home.

Ron Griebell, who was on the ship with his wife Sandy Hahnenkratt, and their daughter, Susan Hahnenkratt, said the family was split up this week when they were finally able to leave the ship, which they originally boarded on Feb. 21.

Griebell said his daughter was able to leave the ship on Tuesday and was taken to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California for a 14-day quarantine period because she is a California resident. But he and his wife were expecting to return to their Summerlin home to self quarantine after receiving a letter from Sisolak saying he had made an arrangement to bring them home rather than spend the two weeks on a military base.

“I am extremely gratified to let you know that you are returning to Nevada and not going to a military base in another state due to your potential exposure to COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship,” the governor said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

But Griebell said in an email late Wednesday night that “in spite of what the governor of Nevada told us yesterday,” the couple was taken to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and told to be ready to spend their entire quarantine period there.

An unexpected diversion

He said the governor’s office sent an update on Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging that the Nevada residents would be taken to a location in California.

“The federal government is responsible for all passenger travel arrangements until you land back on Nevada soil,” the update said. “Like you, the information we have been receiving has been developing throughout the day, and can lead to frustration. We have expressed our desire to have the federal agency communicate plans more efficiently as they are confirmed.”

Griebell said he and his wife left the ship around 2 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at a hotel on the military base around 11 p.m. When they arrived, he said they were instructed to quarantine in their room for 48 hours.

“Sandy and I figure we spent close to 144 hours in quarantine on the vessel and now we will serve another 48 hours here,” Griebell said in the email. “We have been told we will be here in Miramar for at least 14 days counting from the time we checked into the hotel tonight.”

But he said that once he got off the ship and realized the severity of the outbreak, he decided he and his wife are lucky to be where they are.

‘More serious than any of us thought’

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal this was until we got on the plane and saw the (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) personnel all bundled up in hazmat gear to avoid catching the virus,” Griebell said Thursday afternoon. “I thought, ‘Wow, maybe this is a hell of a lot more serious than any of us thought!’”

He said the hotel room is nice and the HHS personnel there have treated them well. He said there is a medical professional on site at all times, though he wasn’t sure they are a doctor or a nurse.

After 48 hours of isolation, Griebell said the passengers at Miramar were told they will be able to leave their room and walk around the grounds – as long as they wear masks and stay at least six feet away from other people.

“This is like something out of Hollywood,” Griebell said. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before in my life.”

Griebell said no coronavirus test was administered after they left the ship, but their temperatures were taken when they left the ship, twice on the plane, and again on the bus to the hotel.

Sisolak’s office and Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

