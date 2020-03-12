Summerlin cruise ship passengers say they were taken to military base

Couple stuck on the Grand Princess say they are quarantined at a military base in San Diego, despite assurances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that they could return home.

A crew member wears a mask while preparing to dock the Grand Princess in Oakland, Calif., Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A Summerlin couple who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship say they have been quarantined at a military base in San Diego, despite assurances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that they would be able to return home.

Ron Griebell, who was on the ship with his wife Sandy Hahnenkratt and daughter Susan Hahnenkratt, said the family was split this week when they were finally able to leave the ship, which they originally boarded on Feb. 21.

Griebell said his daughter was able to leave the ship on Tuesday and was brought to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California for a 14-day quarantine period because she is a California resident. But he and his wife were expecting to return to their Summerlin home.

“I am extremely gratified to let you know that you are returning to Nevada and not going to a military base in another state due to your potential exposure to COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship,” Sisolak said in the letter on Tuesday.

Griebell said in an email late Wednesday night that “in spite of what the governor of Nevada told us yesterday,” the couple was taken to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

He said he and his wife left the ship around 2 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at a hotel on the military base around 11 p.m. When they arrived, he said they were instructed to quarantine in their room for 48 hours.

“Sandy and I figure we spent close to 144 hours in quarantine on the vessel and now we will serve another 48 hours here,” Griebell said in the email. “We have been told we will be here in Miramar for at least 14 days counting from the time we checked into the hotel tonight.”

Griebell said no coronavirus test was administered after they left the ship, but their temperatures were taken.

Sisolak’s office and Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

