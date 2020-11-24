Supreme Court expected to certify Nevada’s election results Tuesday

The statewide certification of Nevada’s election results begins Tuesday morning following numerous failed post-election court challenges that sought to delay or thwart it.

Mail-in ballots are counted at Clark County Election Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The presidential race has not been called as the nation waits for Nevada's six electoral votes to be decided. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The statewide certification of Nevada’s election results — a typically routine process getting outsized attention in a year where very little about the election was routine — begins Tuesday morning following numerous failed post-election court challenges that sought to delay or thwart it.

Nevada’s certification comes following Michigan’s move to certify on Monday, and Pennsylvania’s certification early Tuesday, and ahead of Wisconsin’s and Arizona’s certifications later this week. All are states President Donald Trump lost on Nov. 3, and all are states where the Republican Party and the Trump campaign filed lawsuits challenging the outcome.

Trump lost Nevada to former Vice President Joe Biden by 33,000 votes. A few legal matters still are pending before Nevada courts but will be heard and decided after results are certified.

By state law, the Supreme Court meets with the secretary of state on the fourth Tuesday in November to open and canvass the general election vote for various offices. In a presidential year, that includes votes for Nevada’s six presidential electors. It also includes ballot questions, federal officers, state officers elected statewide or by district, members of the state Legislature, district judges, and district officers whose districts span more than one county.

Following the canvass, the governor issues certificates of election to the winners and issues proclamations declaring them duly elected.

