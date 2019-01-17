Susie Lee to serve on House committee overseeing veterans’ benefits

Nevada Rep. Susie Lee will serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, a panel that oversees health care benefits and services to thousands of vets in the Silver State.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Las Vegas (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

WASHINGTON — Nevada Rep. Susie Lee will serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, a panel that oversees health care benefits and services to thousands of vets in the Silver State.

There are 225,000 veterans in Nevada, according to a state interagency council, and Lee, a Democrat, said she would “use my voice to fight for them every day.”

The daughter of a veteran, Lee said that “I know firsthand the importance of caring for our veterans when they return home.”

Lee said she would act to improve access to veterans services and critical programs like job training, education and mental health services.

“I will fight to have a fully funded and functional Veterans Administration,” Lee said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.