Suspicious letters sent to Nevada elections offices, 4 other states, officials say

Suspicious letters were mailed to elections offices in at least five states, and in four cases the letters contained fentanyl, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported Thursday.

Federal authorities have alerted Nevada authorities of suspicious letters addressed to elections offices in the state, the Nevada secretary of state’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Suspicious letters were mailed to elections offices in at least five states — California, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — and in four cases the letters contained fentanyl, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported in a statement to elections officials Thursday.

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor,” the Nevada statement said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

Elections offices in California, Georgia, Oregon and Washington appeared to have been targeted, according to an Associated Press report.

“Law enforcement is working diligently to intercept any additional letters before they are delivered,” the statement said.

