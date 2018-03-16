Tarkanian drops out of Senate race to run for Congress

At the urging of President Donald Trump, Republican Danny Tarkanian is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race to make another run for Congress.

Las Vegas businessman Danny Tarkanian speaks on Wednesday, Aug.17, 2016, at the Henderson Convention Center in Henderson where Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence holds a town hall meeting. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danny Tarkanian in Las Vegas, June18, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

President Donald Trump looks to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Senate Television)

Tarkanian attacked incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller from the moment he announced his Senate bid, but Trump’s Friday morning tweet changed the dynamics of two Nevada races.

“It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s (sic) unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!” Trump tweeted.

Tarkanian said he has Trump’s “full support and endorsement” to run for Congressional District 3, the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running for U.S. Senate.

“Late Wednesday, the President and members of his political team reached out to me and asked me to consider supporting the America First agenda as a Congressional candidate by running again in CD3, where I nearly won in 2016 in what was one of the most expensive and closest Congressional races in America,” Tarkanian said.

The CD3 race includes 10 Republicans and 22 total candidates.

“This was not something I ever considered,” Tarkanian said in a statement Friday. “I am confident I would have won the U.S. Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the President is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement.”

For months, Tarkanian has hammered on Heller, considered to be one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senators in 2018, and attempted to form a wedge between Heller and the president.

