Task force targets coronavirus fraudsters in Nevada

Nevada’s attorney general and U.S. attorney have assembled a new task force to crack down on scams and other crimes related to the new coronavirus.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford takes part in a press conference regarding the coronavirus crisis in Las Vegas,March 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool) @rookie__rae

Nevada’s attorney general and U.S. attorney have assembled a new task force to crack down on scams and other crimes related to the new coronavirus.

The team, which includes 15 local, state and federal agencies, will focus on investigating tips and prosecuting crimes that exploit the COVID-19 pandemic, such as criminals impersonating government employees to obtain people’s personal information, price gouging, people touting fake cures and more, the offices announced Monday.

“We’re finding criminals who are looking to exploit fear and confusion to make a quick buck,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said.

The offices are asking people to file complaints with the attorney general’s office through its online complaint form, or to send information related to their experience or other tips either to a hotline at 888-434-9989 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.

The task force will take tips and then figure out which agency or agencies are best suited to investigate, and will be a clearinghouse for tips and complaints, Trutanich said.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said the coordination between the various levels of government will be an asset by adding more opportunities for people to reach out and report fraud and scams and it will allow law enforcement to combine resources “to help better effect change.”

“It will make sure we’re not duplicating efforts, that we marshal our resources in a way that’s most effective and efficient,” he said.

The attorney general’s office has been inundated by hundreds of calls about various fraud attempts, Ford said, from people impersonating government workers to exploit people looking for Medicare or unemployment insurance claims to various charity and investment scams.

While people looking to exploit the vulnerable is not new, Ford said times of crisis often present more opportunities and avenues for people to exploit.

Before President Donald Trump had even signed the $2.2 trillion relief package that will send most adults $1,200 stimulus checks, people were already setting up ways to scam people out of their checks, Ford said.

“These things are happening all the time, but they especially happen more frequently in times of crisis like this,” Ford said.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.