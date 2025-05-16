Tax extension to fund Las Vegas police jobs heads to governor’s desk

A property tax that funds hundreds of Metropolitan Police Department positions may be extended another 30 years after a key vote in the Nevada Legislature.

Metropolitan Police Department officers work to secure the intersection of Fashion Show Drive and the Strip during a protest against President Donald Trump's policies Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senate Bill 451 would renew the 0.2 percent county property tax levy set to expire in 2027 that funds about 825 Metro officers.

The bill required a two-thirds vote of each house in the Legislature because it would extend a tax that was first approved by voters in 1996. It passed the Nevada Assembly 41-1 on Friday. It passed 17-4 in the Senate in April.

Assembly member Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, said she voted against the measure because she believed voters should get a say in the tax extension and that Clark County could consider allocating other funds that are currently budgeted for “wants rather than needs.”

“This tax was implemented by a vote of the people and it should be extended by a vote of the people,” she said before the floor vote.

But other lawmakers saw the extension as a necessity. Without it, the agency would have to budget for $158 million less annually.

The Metro property tax accounts for about $310 on a $3,100 tax bill on a house assessed at $500,000, Senate staff previously said.

“It represents a clear and necessary investment in public safety and the well-being our communities,” Assembly member Elaine Marzola, D-Henderson, said before the vote. “By passing this measure, we ensure that our neighborhoods and families remain safe and well-protected – not just today, but for future generations to come.”

The bill now heads to the governor’s office. A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he intended to sign the bill. Lombardo, a Republican, previously served as Clark County sheriff until 2023 before taking office.

The Legislature adjourns on June 2.

