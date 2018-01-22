Teachers union backs Giunchigliani’s bid for Nevada governor

The state teachers union has endorsed Chris Giunchigliani’s bid to be Nevada’s next governor, again putting the organization at odds with the local chapter, who endorsed fellow Democrat Steve Sisolak two weeks ago.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Members of the Nevada State Education Association unanimously endorsed Giunchigliani, the organization announced Monday. She is a Clark County commissioner, a former state legislator, a former special education teacher and a previous president of both the local and state teacher’s unions.

“There has never been a candidate for Governor with a such a lifetime commitment to public schools and a quality public education for every Nevada student,” NSEA President Ruben Murillo said in a statement. “NSEA is 100 percent committed in making sure Chris Giunchigliani becomes our education governor.”

That means the state and local unions will once again be at odds. In early January, the Clark County Education Association announced it will support Sisolak, also a Clark County commissioner.

Giunchigliani said she was honored to earn the state union’s support.

“Working together, we will win this governor’s race and finally generate the political will to improve Nevada schools, so every student gets a high-quality public education,” she said.

From 1983 t0 1987, she served as the President of the Clark County Classroom Teachers Association and in that capacity, founded the Teachers Health Trust. She served as NSEA president from 1987 t0 1991.

