Teachers union files initiative to raise Nevada’s gaming tax

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2020 - 10:29 am
 

CARSON CITY — Clark County’s teachers union has filed a voter initiative that would raise more than $300 million in annual revenue for the state by raising taxes on the state’s largest, most profitable gaming establishments.

The union, in discussing the measure Tuesday, said it also planned a second voter initiative that could raise nearly three times as much, which would go directly to the state’s K-12 schools.

The gaming tax initiative would add a fourth tier to the state’s gaming taxes, placing a levy of 9.75 percent on all monthly gross revenue of more than $250,000. Currently, the three-tiered tax tops out at 6.75 percent on all monthly gross revenue of more than $134,000.

Taxes for smaller establishments — which pay 3.5 percent on gross revenue of up to $50,000 per month, 4.5 percent on gross revenue between $50,000 and $134,000 — will remain unchanged. The third tier of 6.75 percent would now apply to monthly gross revenue of between $134,000 and the new $250,000 threshold, where the new 9.75 percent tax would kick in.

The measure would go before voters in 2022 and take effect in 2023 if approved, or it could be passed by the Legislature early in the 2021 session go into effect later that year.

Its sponsor is Nevadans for Fair Gaming Taxes, a new political action committee under the auspices of the Clark County Education Association. Union president John Vellardita said the measure could raise $315 million annually that would go into the state’s general fund.

“We think that gaming can contribute more to the state revenues,” he said Tuesday. “It has the lowest tax in the country and even with this increase it still would below the national average. We don’t think it will hurt the industry. We think the public supports it.”

The last increase in the state’s gaming tax came in 2003 during a legislative standoff over funding Nevada schools.

Vellardita said a second teachers-backed initiative to be proposed this week could generate $1.1 billion annually, with the proceeds flowing directly to K-12 education. He declined to elaborate on that proposal prior to its filing.

“We know that we have to invest in K-12 to have an educated workforce and to diversify our economy,” he said. Since the 2008 recession, he said, “We have not seen any kind of diversification and we still rank last in the country in our K-12 education.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Nevada Gaming Tax Initiative by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

