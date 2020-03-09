Temporary job seekers sought to help with US Census

The fairs will highlight temporary positions starting at $18 an hour, including census takers and enumerators.

Two job fairs are scheduled to hire temporary workers to help with the United States Census.

The first is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at North Las Vegas JobConnect, 2827 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The other is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Henderson JobConnect 4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite. 40.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and should come dressed appropriately. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply.

You can also call 702-486-0200 (North Las Vegas) or 702-898-9014 (Henderson) for more information.

