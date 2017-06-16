Tesla’s Elon Musk to attend National Governors Association meeting

In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday that Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX, will be at the National Governors Association’s summer meeting.

The July 13-15 event in Rhode Island marks the start the Sandoval’s one-year term as chair of the NGA. Tesla, an electric car maker, started mass production in January of lithium-ion batteries at a factory in Reno.

“I’m honored to speak with the nation’s governors and highlight the important work Gov. Sandoval is doing in Nevada and with the National Governors Association,” Musk said in a statement.

The event will focus on emerging technologies and their impact on energy and transportation. It also meshes with the initiative that Sandoval is unrolling for his year as chairman, titled “Ahead of the Curve: Innovation Governors.”

“The topic I have chosen for my NGA chair’s initiative will explore recent advancements in technology and bring to the forefront conversations taking place across the country on new ideas and industries that will soon affect every aspect of citizens’ lives and states’ economies,” Sandoval said.

About the National Governors Association

The National Governors Association is a bipartisanship organization that was founded in 1908.

It will be chaired for a one-year period by Gov. Brian Sandoval. Its membership has governors of all 55 state, territories and commonwealths. The organization’s members share best practices and work on public policy issues.

More information: https://www.nga.org/cms/home

