The DOJ declares Nevada as a ‘sanctuary’ for undocumented immigrants

Nevada is one of about a dozen states considered by the Trump administration as a so-called “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants, according to a list unveiled Tuesday by the Department of Justice.

Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The designation came months after the city of Las Vegas was among hundreds of jurisdictions placed on a similar list and as President Donald Trump moves to fulfill his “mass deportations” campaign promise.

Nevada officials, including Gov. Joe Lombardo, quickly rejected that Department of Homeland Security designation.

“Just as the State of Nevada is not a sanctuary state, the City of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Lombardo said in a statement at the time.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada, said that he supported the governor’s assessment.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a news release Tuesday. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

Four U.S. counties and 18 cities also appeared on the DOJ listing but none are located within Nevada. The DHS list was taken down shortly after it was uploaded, and the federal government never said why the city was included in the first place.

The designations will be reviewed “regularly,” according to the DOJ. The jurisdictions will have an opportunity to respond and “remediate their policies, practices, and laws.”

A day after Las Vegas was tagged as a sanctuary on May 29, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill signed onto a 287 (g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The contract allows Clark County Detention Center personnel to serve warrants on certain immigrants booked at the jail, allowing federal agents up to 48 hours to pick them up after the inmates are set to be released.

McMahill previously told the Review-Journal that those conversations were ongoing before the sanctuary designation.

Three other Nevada sheriff’s offices have signed 287 (g) pacts, and each limits collaboration with ICE to the jails.

The DOJ didn’t specifically say why Nevada is a sanctuary but it compiled nine bullet points justifying the designation of the 13 states, four counties and 18 cities.

They include public declarations, laws and directives that limit local law enforcement collaboration with ICE, and lack of information sharing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.