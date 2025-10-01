The federal government has shut down. Here’s what that means for you

The U.S. has entered day one of a federal government shutdown. Here’s the services in Nevada that has been impacted.

Feds secure stake in Nevada lithium mine — and the company building it

A TSA agent waits for passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The United States is in the first day of a federal government shutdown, and many nonessential government services are impacted.

Congress failed to pass a measure Tuesday to temporarily fund the government by the Oct. 1 deadline after Democrats and Republicans were at an impasse on health care policy.

Over 750,000 federal employees will likely be furloughed, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Furloughs and potential layoffs would halt some government functions, while others will continue, such as certain public health work at the FDA and USDA.

Every shutdown is different, and the effects of it will depend on how long it lasts.

Here’s what Nevadans need to know about the effects of the shutdown.

Travelers can expect to see some delays at Harry Reid International Airport, such as long TSA lines or flight delays. Air traffic controllers are among the essential workers who continue to work during a shutdown, but their pay could be affected. During previous shutdowns TSA officers called in sick, creating a workforce shortage.

Medicare and Medicaid payments will continue, but individuals on disability can expect to see a delay in payment processing, according to Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

National parks could also be impacted. Decisions about which national parks will remain open but unstaffed will be made by the Trump administration, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Max Dotson, a spokesperson for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said Tuesday that the park “will remain open and accessible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.